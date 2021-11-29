Driver kills pedestrian in Santa Maria

November 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Santa Maria Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the driver hit the pedestrian near the intersection of McCleland Street and Alvin Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police say the victim was a Hispanic man.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

Police say it is unknown if alcohol factored into the collision. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

