Diver who drowned off the coast near Gaviota identified

November 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified the diver whose body was found off the coast near Gaviota on Saturday as Terry Gummerman, 54, of Santa Maria.

At about 3 a.m., Gummerman went diving for lobster just south of Mariposa Reina. After he failed to check in, he was reported missing.

Shortly before 8 a.m., searchers discovered his body.

Officials have not yet released the exact circumstances involved or the cause of death.

