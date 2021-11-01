Front Page  »  

Getting a shot is less painful than being shot

November 1, 2021

Larry Bittner

OPINION by LARRY BITTNER

On Nov. 10, I will be celebrating with my fellow Marines the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. During the past 245 years, Marines, along with American patriots from all military branches, have defended the citizens of the United States and its allies from evil and tyranny.

Many millions of these patriotic veterans suffered lifelong injuries and many gave their lives so that we could enjoy a quality of life better than any prior generation.

In 2020, the United States was attacked by the Covid-19 virus. We will never be certain if the attack was accidental or intentional, but regardless the impact was the same. Millions died and our economy was disrupted as never before.

Like the Manhattan Project that ended World War 2, American scientists and corporations worked day and night at warp speed and in less than a year, three vaccines were available to end the Covid-19 war.

It is beyond comprehension as to why so many people will not get the shot so that we all can get back to normal. Americans do not like mandates. The choice to get or not get the shot is because so many millions of patriots gave their lives and limbs to ensure that right.

The decision to get the shot should not be political. It is our patriotic contribution to defend and protect our fellow Americans in the Covid-19 war.

When you reflect on all the American patriots that gave so much,  I hope you will conclude that “getting a shot is less painful than being shot.”

Larry Bittner retired to Avila Beach in 2000, Since then, he has served on several community boards and volunteers as a driver for the Veteran’s clinic.


Jon Tatro

As a vaccinated individual I can’t understand why so many other vaccinated folks are so upset about who else gets the shot. Either the vaccine works and you’re protected from Covid or we’ve been sold a load of crap. The Vaxer crowd is as cultish as some of the anti vaxers. This is especially true with people who have had Covid, they are actually better protected from long term Covid than vaccinated people.


11/01/2021 5:08 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Many people are apparently unable to understand just how a vaccine works in protecting the vast majority of our population from infection or, failing that, from severe or fatal infection., It is simple math, but obviously over some heads.


It is also out of the kin of many to understand that being inoculated not only protects ones’ self, but those whose immune systems are not up to responding, even if they are vaccinated. This is the case with many people, such as those fighting cancer or other diseases that diminish the immune system. Those who refuse to be vaccinated show a complete lack of regard for anyone they might subsequently infect, who might as the result be severely and permanently impaired or die.


Then we have the argument that children are “not at risk”. Hmmm. Well, the Delta variant has already shown itself to be a potent or even fatal risk for the young. This on good authority from the son of one of my best friends, who runs the covid response for a major hospital in New Orleans. But even if they remain asymptomatic, they can bring a case home to infect the family and disrupt lives and perhaps threaten or end others, such as immuno-compromised relatives. Not to mention how disruptive it is to schooling to have to send children home from school repeatedly because of exposures to outbreaks.


But you don’t care. Bet you would have cared if the bulk of us had refused our polio and smallpox vaccines and perhaps a lot of you wouldn’t even be here now, or your children would be at risk for permanent disability because we were too dumb, too selfish, or too frightened to do our duty and get rid of that threat.. Plenty of people finished their lives in an iron lung. Bet you would have seen things differently from there.


Living in a society gives many advantages and requires willingness to sacrifice to protect and uphold it. And so many are full of big talk and yet actually afraid of a tiny little needle.


It saddens me to see what America has become.


11/01/2021 3:22 pm
Fedup

55 years ago I was in a class in Ft. Polk, La being told of the new miracle defoliant called Agent Orange that was going to help us win the Vietnam War. It was touted as being very safe and effective. I now have literally dozens of friends and acquaintances who are Vietnam veterans that have died or are dying from Agent Orange poisoning. Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me.


11/01/2021 2:25 pm
Mike Hunt

So to defend our fellow Americans we need to get a shot that those Americans could get themselves to protect themselves? We’ve now heard that four shots are being recommended for certain individuals and now I recently read that the shot I received is only good for two months. So how about all you virtuous keyboard warriors get it and not worry about the unvaccinated? Especially since you know, you’re protected and all.


11/01/2021 1:39 pm
Ben Daho

As a Veteran, I salute you. USN. and USNR

It defies logic that these people follow along Party Lines and say they don’t want to give up freedom and then repeat countless arguments echoing each other Not a single person gave themselves Covid. It came from a fellow American Unless they travelled. Claims like “We don’t know what’s in it” These same people will load their shopping carts with preserved foods, wash their hair with shampoos they couldn’t tell you what was in it or pronounce it if they read it.


Freedom. I missed countless activities of my family to protect our freedom. Child birth, Graduation, piano recitals etc. But, they can’t CONTINUE vaccinations because they want to “own the Libtards” Flag waiving, All lives matter, (except those in close proximity) Etc. I have friends on the Left, Friends on the right and am astounded that there is a direct correlation to the political party on the information. Being vaccinated is MANDATORY at Fox news, yet no one walked out on of their jobs, but smile with Glee at those making a stand against the “Tyranny” of a 240 year old tradition of protecting each other with medicine.


Unbelievable


11/01/2021 1:23 pm
Borderline

Check VAERS fir the list of vaccine side effects. Plus Moderna has been disallowed for use in those under 30 in several Nordic countries, and I believe Pfzier in one. Now the push is on to vaccinate little kids who are not at risk and before clinical trials are complete. One of the FDA advisory committee members even said that “we’re never going to find out how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it”. I am very NOT comfortable using my kids and grandkids are guinea pigs for Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson. We will not be getting the shot, and we have already have natural immunity anyway.


11/01/2021 1:20 pm
jdchem

Is it political? I know you will say it is but Trump practically tells us every chance he gets that he invented the vaccine. Perhaps it is not as simple as the news media would like to make you think. Thank you for your service.


11/01/2021 1:15 pm
