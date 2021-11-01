Suspect in shooting at councilwoman’s home charged with murder

November 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

SWAT officers on Sunday arrested a man who shot four people, killing one of them, at the home belonging to a council member of the Northern California city of Gilroy.

Early Saturday morning, a large outdoor party was taking place at the home of Gilroy Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Shortly before 1 a.m., an altercation occurred, and at least one suspect fired a gun, according to the city of Gilroy.

Gilroy police officers arrived at the scene, encountered the large party and determined four victims had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced one male victim dead at the scene. Responders transported the other victims to local hospitals.

Two victims suffered life-threatening injuries, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

On Sunday, at about 4:15 p.m., members of the Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in Gilroy. SWAT officers arrested 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon in connection to the shooting.

Authorities later booked Calderon in the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

Following the fatal incident, Councilwoman Armendariz released a statement saying she was unable to provide details about the shooting that occurred on her street, Las Animas Avenue.

“I am thankful that my family and I, who live on Las Animas, were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” Armendariz said in the statement. “In the meantime, we are giving our full cooperation to the Gilroy Police Department in this investigation. Our primary concern is for the individuals impacted and their families.”

Loading...