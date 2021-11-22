Man murdered in San Luis Obispo Saturday evening

November 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A man was murdered in downtown San Luis Obispo near Megan’s Organic Market on Higuera Street on Saturday. Police officials confirmed the homicide, but gave no further details.

Behind the pot shop, there is a creek and a homeless encampment. Inhabitants said a homeless man, who was recently released from prison, was stabbed in the chest.

Police officials plan on releasing further information later today. CalCoastNews will provide updates as they become available.

