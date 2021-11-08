San Luis Obispo County gas prices reach record high

November 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County gas prices have reached record levels in recent days.

As of Monday, the average price of regular gasoline in SLO County is $4.80, according to AAA. On Sunday, the average price at the pump locally hit $4.81.

One year ago, the average gas price was $3.35.

Gas prices in SLO County are slightly higher than the current California average of $4.63 and much higher than the national average of $3.42. California has the highest average price at the pump among all states in the country.

Statewide, the highest average gas price is in Mono County. Mono County’s average price at the pump is $5.56.

