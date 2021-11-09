One person injured in fire at mobile home in Nipomo
November 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was injured in a fire at a mobile home in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning a home on Neptune Drive near Starlite Drive, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived and found a double-wide mobile home on fire. Within an hour, firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Responders transported the burn patient to a local hospital. Firefighters initially thought another person was inside, but later learned they were not at home.
A dog was also reportedly injured in the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
