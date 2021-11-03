SLO County COVID-19 cases drop slightly, six additional deaths

November 2, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a decrease in new cases from a daily average of 46 on Friday to 41 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased during the past three days, with 25 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in SLO County, 73.1% have received at least one dose, and 66.4% are fully vaccinated.

Since Friday, 117 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 24 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande with 18, Nipomo with 12 and Atascadero with 10.

In SLO County, 29,478 people have tested positive for the virus and 349 have died.

There have been 4,815,794 positive cases, and 72,400 deaths in California.

More than 46,998,099 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 768,797 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 248,259,955 cases with 5,028,106 dead.

