Morro Bay teacher on leave after allegedly threatening student, video

November 3, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A Morro Bay High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after videos recorded by students show him calling a teen names and making threats while on the Los Osos Middle School campus for an after school volleyball game last month.



A video shared with CalCoastNews shows history teacher David Kelley calling a high school freshman a “boomba bitch.” Kelley’s daughter, wearing a yellow shirt, then appears to strike the other student, before walking away with Kelley.



The freshman yells, “Walk away with your little daddy,” and Kelley turns and charges at her.

“Snap your neck is what I do,” Kelley yells. “Threaten my child again and see what happens to you. See what happens to me.”

The teacher accused of threatening a student is on paid administrative leave while district staff conducts an investigation, said Dan Block, San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s director of human resources. Block did not release the name of the teacher in the video, though he did confirm Kelley is on paid leave.

“We have a code of conduct for employees,” Block said. “I expect employees to abide by that code.”

The district’s code of conduct requires educators to “respect the inherent dignity and worth of each individual,” and that they “deal considerately and justly with each student and seek to resolve problems.”

This is not the first time Kelley has been under fire for questionable on-campus comments he made to students.

In 2018, while serving as the head football coach at Morro Bay High School, Kelley made comments to a student athlete inside the football locker room that were “insensitive to the LGBTQ community,” school officials said. School administrators did not disclose exactly what Kelley said to the student, while announcing his termination as coach.

