Truck combusts, spills fertilizer outside Santa Maria

November 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pickup truck hauling fertilizer caught on fire east of Santa Maria on Friday, resulting in a spill of corrosive material onto the roadway.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford F-150 was hauling N-pHURIC acid fertilizer on Telephone Road near Cambridge Way. The truck caught on fire, and 150 gallons of fertilizer spilled on the street, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and hazmat personnel arrived at the scene, extinguished the blaze and contained the spill. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

