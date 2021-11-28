Oceano man flees deputies, lands in jail

November 28, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An Oceano man is in jail after he fled from deputies following a vehicle code violation stop in rural Arroyo Grande on Saturday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy observed a vehicle with a code violation on Los Berros Road. A passenger then tossed an item out a window, which was later determined to be drug paraphernalia.

After the officer pulled the car over, passenger Mario Castilleja, 30, of Oceano ran, while the driver and an additional passenger stayed in the car. Officers then cited the 29-year-old driver for displaying false registration tabs on the vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

The remaining passenger, 31-year-old Angel Medina of Grover Beach, was booked into the SLO County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Meanwhile, deputies and officers from multiple agencies searched for Castilleja, who was located a few blocks away on Leanna Drive.

Deputies booked Castilleja into the SLO County Jail on four outstanding felony warrants, six outstanding misdemeanor warrants, resisting a peace officer and narcotic charges. He is being held in lieu 0f 330,000 bail.

