California reinstates statewide mask mandate

December 13, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

As COVID-19 infections rise in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration renewed its mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — six months after lifting the last one.

Newsom’s mandate follows a 47% increase in coronavirus case rates since the Thanksgiving holiday and the arrival of Omicron, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health secretary. As part of Wednesday’s mandate, the state is also requiring that people hosting events of 1,000 people or more, require unvaccinated attendees to show a recent, negative COVID-19 test.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, on Oct. 1, San Luis Obispo County implemented a mask mandate.

Wednesday’s mandate comes at a time some SLO County residents were asking the county to drop its current mask mandate. For more than a month, new COVID-19 case rates in SLO County have remained primarily unchanged at a moderate level, with average daily rates from 34 to 38.

California’s latest mandate helps provide consistency among counties throughout the state.

Loading...