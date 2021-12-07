FBI investigates threats regarding Arroyo Grande High School
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Threats reportedly posted on social media about Arroyo Grande High School promoted an investigation on Monday involving administrators, police and the FBI. [Tribune]
High school administrators and Arroyo Grande police investigated and, with help from local authorities and the FBI, determined there was no credible threat to the safety of the South County campus. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the alleged threats.
Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said students immediately reported their concerns, and though the threats were not credible, officials are glad to know students take school safety seriously.
