SLO County COVID-19 case rates on the rise

December 15, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s new COVID-19 case rates are increasing, currently at levels last seen in early November. The upturn has some worried the county could be headed into another coronavirus surge.

During the past four days, 158 SLO County residents tested positive for the virus. Arroyo Grande leads with 29 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 24, San Luis Obispo with 23, Nipomo with 16 and Paso Robles with 14.

San Luis Obispo County reported one coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. The number of county residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains primarily unchanged with 15 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

In SLO County, 31,039 people have tested positive for the virus and 367 have died.

There have been 5,046,435 positive cases, and 75,676 deaths in California.

More than 51,136,442 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 821,335 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 271,781,704 cases with 5,337,994 dead.

