Teen gang members flee in stolen car from Morro Bay to Atascadero

December 26, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two juveniles, who are documented gang members from Tulare County, led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle from Morro Bay to Atascadero Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., local law enforcement learned that a grey sedan reported stolen in Porterville was possibly in the Morro Bay Area. Police searched for the vehicle, and at approximately 9:48 a.m., a Morro Bay officer located the car traveling northbound in the 1300 block of Main Street, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

The vehicle pulled through the Chevron station at Main Street and Highway 41 and then turned back onto Atascadero Road. A Morro Bay officer tried to stop the vehicle just north of Main Street, but the driver did not yield.

The driver fled eastbound on Highway 41, pursued by Morro Bay police.

As the stolen vehicle entered Atascadero, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to deploy spike strips at San Gabriel Road. The driver managed to avoid the spike strips but lost control while trying to make a left turn onto San Gabriel Road and crashed into a telephone pole.

Following the crash, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. With help from Atascadero police and sheriff’s deputies, Morro Bay officers caught the suspects a short distance from the scene of the crash.

Three additional suspects remained in the vehicle following the crash. Authorities apprehended them, as well.

Officers arrested two teens and booked them in SLO County’s juvenile hall. The first suspect, a 16-year-old from the Porterville area, was booked for grand theft auto, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, felony reckless evading and a Tulare County warrant. Authorities booked the second suspect, a 15-year-old from the Porterville area, on a charge of resisting arrest and for having a no-bail warrant from Tulare County.

Neither the suspects, nor law enforcement personnel, suffered injuries in the chase. Officers are asking nyone who has information about the incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

