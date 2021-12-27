Rock slide closes Highway 1 near San Simeon

December 26, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A rock slide discovered Sunday afternoon has shut down Highway 1 from San Simeon Road to just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, according to Caltrans.

Rocks and mud fell from a cliffside onto both lanes of Highway 1 near the north side of San Simeon. There is currently no estimated time for reopening as maintenance teams assess the slide area during daylight hours.

In addition to rockfall on the road, there is concern about unsupported rock on the slopes immediately above the roadway.

Earlier today, Caltrans announced the reopening of Highway 1 between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County after a rock slide closed the highway for a short time.

