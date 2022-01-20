Arroyo Grande teen dead, suspected overdose

January 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police officers are investigating a suspected fatal overdose of a 13-year-old Thursday morning.

The teen was found unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning inside a residence. Arroyo Grande police and fire personnel responded to a report of a suspected overdose.

Officers arrived to find the unresponsive teen receiving CPR. First responders declared the teen deceased at the residence.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is being assisted by the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department, San Luis Obispo Social Services, and the Lucia Mar Unified School District in an active investigation. Officers are asking anyone with information about the death to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5122.

Loading...