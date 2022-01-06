California extends mask mandate until Feb. 15

January 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Department of Health and Human Services has extended the state’s indoor mask mandate by one month.

After taking effect on Dec. 15, 2021, the mandate was set to expire on Jan. 15, 2022. But, the mask mandate has now been extended through Feb. 15.

The rule requires Californians to wear masks in all indoor public places, regardless of their vaccine status. San Luis Obispo County has had its own indoor mask mandate in place since Sept. 1.

In announcing the extension of the state mask mandate, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly cited the omicron coronavirus variant and instructed Californians to wear well-fitted masks.

