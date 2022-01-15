Dead body found in car near drive-in in SLO

January 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Friends of a 68-year-old man found him dead in his car near the Sunset Drive-In in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning.

Along with friends, the man had attended the drive-in on Thursday evening. Following the movie, the man decided to sleep in his car rather than drive home.

After his friends could not get in touch with him, they searched the area near the drive-in and found the man deceased in his car.

Police officers believe the man died from a medical issue and do not suspect foul play. The deceased man’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

