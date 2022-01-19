Front Page  »  

Man shot multiple times in rural San Luis Obispo County

January 19, 2022

One of the illegal grows on Chimney Rock Road

By KAREN VELIE

A man was shot in the face and arm Tuesday evening near Lake Nacimiento in north San Luis Obispo County in an area known for illegal cannabis grows, according to the sheriff’s department.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on the 14600 block of Chimney Rock Road in the Gallegos Ranch and Running Deer Ranch area. First responders transported the victim by Mercy Air to a hospital.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the shooting, but has not yet released further details.

For years, residents of the area have complained about two illegal cannabis grows and the alleged threatening behavior of the growers, including firing rounds at neighbors and damaging their property. Cal Coast News is not identifying neighbors of Daniel David at 14615 Chimney Rock Road because of alleged safety issues.

“Over the course of four years, Daniel David has attempted to move property lines, cut roads through creeks, establish a grow operation (was busted by fish and wildlife) case pending,” one of the neighbors wrote Cal Coast News on Sept. 8, 2021. “He has been writing threatening letters, vandalizing our main gate, cutting locks, cutting fencing and utilizing a neighboring parcel to process marijuana and selling it via caretakers on Chimney Rock Road. It should be noted that the parcel … is roughly 1,000 feet away from Camp Natoma and currently being used to grow and manufacture drugs.

“The sheriff is well aware of these issues, however they have not made any attempt to remedy this problem,” the neighbor wrote in the email. “For three years now, the sheriff’s department has sat on their hands while these bullies have been allowed to process thousands of plants each year well within a stones throw from Camp Natoma where hundreds of kids attend and their parents think they are on a safe summer vacation. They are well armed with assault rifles and pose a very serious threat to the safety of the children attending each year.”

In Sept. 2021, Cal Coast News contacted Commander Jim Taylor who said the department was aware of issues at the property, and that deputies did not feel safe going there.

Since then, deputies attended a Running Deer Ranch Neighbor Association meeting where the neighbors pleaded for help with the ongoing alleged criminal activity. On Tuesday evening, 15 sheriff deputies responded to the shooting, according to department logs.


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Zoiebowie

Stop it North County. You’re going to make Santa Maria look good.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/19/2022 1:13 pm
m2457

I am curious as to what ever happened with this story. Was there any updates? https://calcoastnews.com/2021/06/alleged-impersonator-allegedly-defrauds-man-out-of-slo-county-properties/


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/19/2022 12:41 pm
mkaney

Try and remember, folks, it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle government officials are on, or which agency it is, all they really want is your money. They have been cashing in for years on permitted growers while making life hell for them, meanwhile the same people who talk about risking their life to protect citizens “don’t feel safe” enforcing laws against an actual criminal.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
01/19/2022 12:22 pm
Gramelin

Wait – What?? Parents are paying almost $900 a week to send their kids up there to have a “Sleep under the stars” experience. And meanwhile, The neighbors are growing weed, terrorizing the neighborhood and shooting people in the face? And the Sheriff can’t or won’t do anything about it? Are the Parents even being notified that they are about to send their children into a potential war zone? Maybe Camp Natoma should shut down until the problem is under control. One of the activities listed on the website is a Night hike!! Can you imagine what that might bring?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
01/19/2022 12:17 pm
Grover

I’m blown away. I had to read this twice because I thought I must have read it wrong the first time.


I’m 100% pro law enforcement, but Commander Jim Taylor should be immediately fired. The sheriff department is aware that they’re terrorizing neighbors but they’re too scared to do anything about it? You’ve got to be kidding me.


The FBI should immediately take over and send in as many agents as possible to arrest Daniel David. Dude must be a real bad ass to have the local sheriffs department shaking in their boots.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
01/19/2022 11:56 am
diamond

Wait! Law enforcement is fully aware and won’t do anything about the known illegal grows because they’re afraid of the bad guys? They don’t feel safe, so they leave citizens to be terrorized by known Criminals. Sounds like a really crappy screen play. Guess Local law enforcement only like to take out people that don’t have weapons. Who are they protecting and serving? We’ve already seen councilmembers and a judge resign or take another job for nefarious looking reasons. San Luis Obispo County looks shiny on the outside rotten on the inside.


Vote Up21Vote Down 
01/19/2022 11:21 am
a view from the oaks

That’s b/c the sheriff detectives are too busy harassing the handful of legal growers; and ‘monitoring’ the permitted ones —even in the winter when they’re not growing. Makes you wonder who’s running this circus.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
01/19/2022 11:49 am
commonsenseguy

The “pot lounge” effect is at full throttle. One of the residuals from the ignorance of it all.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/19/2022 10:50 am
kevin rise

Oh geese here we go with the Bias statements. Law enforcement and criminals are to blame here, not a plant, Parkinson won’t act. Obesity, ie, fat people, costs tax payers billions annually and more deaths than marijuana ever has which marijuana related deaths and accidents are zilch, where’s your anti mcdonalds campaign? Why not complain about taco bell,fast food is absolutely a drug. Also can blame making drugs illegal which fuels illegal drug trade. Remember the war on drugs, Reagan? Yeah, that’s going well. Why not blame big pharma?


Vote Up-12Vote Down 
01/19/2022 11:49 am
﻿