Man struck and killed on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

January 20, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle or vehicles struck and killed a man who was walking on Highway 46 in Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., several people called 911 to report a pedestrian walking in traffic on Highway 46 west of Buena Vista Drive. Then, almost immediately following, several witnesses called to report a pedestrian had been stuck by a vehicle in the same location, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased man in the roadway.

Investigators determined the man had likely been walking in the westbound lane of traffic on the highway and was struck by a westbound vehicle. Two other drivers heading westbound attempted to swerve around the man lying in the roadway, but may have struck him as well, police said.

Thus far, it appears none of the drivers involved in the collision were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Authorities have identified the victim but are waiting to disclose the man’s identity until relatives have been notified of his death.

The Paso Robles Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the fatal collision with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

