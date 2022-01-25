SLO County health director resigning after three years

January 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Health Agency Director Richard “Michael” Hill resigned this week after learning he had been selected from a pool of 40 candidates to run the health department in Douglas County, Colo.

Hired in May 2018, Hill oversees the Behavioral Health Department, the Public Health Department, the Animal Services Division and the Office of the Public Guardian. The county health agency has over 600 employees and an annual operating budget of over $110 million.

Hill plans to meet with County Administrator Wade Horton on Friday to discuss his interim replacement, Hill said. He is planning to leave SLO County employment on Feb. 18.

Hill replaced Jeff Hamm, who resigned in Nov. 2017 following a series of exclusive articles on CalCoastNews about neglect and mistreatment at the county jail and the county mental health facility.

For years, San Luis Obispo County employees lodged complaints about missing medications and conditions at the jail that they said endangered inmates and nurses, issues they blamed on Hamm and several other county officials.

There is an ongoing FBI investigation into the death of Andrew Holland, a SLO County Jail inmate who died after being denied access to the county mental health facility in Jan. 2017.

Loading...