SLO County’s COVID-19 surge continues, hospitals overwhelmed

January 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County health officials reported a record high daily number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a 14 day average of 383.

The surge is overwhelming local hospitals. Health officials are asking the public not to visit emergency rooms for testing or for mild coronavirus symptoms.

“Our local health care system and hospital staff are under immense pressure driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “Please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms.”

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has again increased with 55 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care.

During the past four days, 1,565 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus and two died — one in their 80s and one in their 100s. Paso Robles leads with 354 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 281, Arroyo Grande with 180, Atascadero with 168, Nipomo with 135 and Grover Beach with 94.

In SLO County, 39,427 people have tested positive for the virus and 380 have died.

There have been 6,931,232 positive cases, and 78,206 deaths in California.

More than 68,448,894 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 876,933 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 334,748,326 cases with 5,572,468 dead.

