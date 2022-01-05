Thief trashes Old Mission School’s thrift store during burglary

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a burglar who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of items from Mission Thrift SLO on Tuesday. [KSBY]

Located at 2958 S. Higuera Street, the shop is a thrift store that provides funding to the Old Mission School. A burglar broke a window at the front of Mission Thrift to gain access, Old Mission School officials said.

The burglar stole about $500 worth of pocket knives, art supplies, vintage playing cards and other items. Following the burglary, the cash register was found dismantled. However, there was reportedly no money inside the register at the time of the break-in.

Later Tuesday, Mission Thrift managed to open using a cash register that had recently been donated. Repairing the broken window is expected to cost about $200.

