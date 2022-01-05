CHP identifies man kill in crash near Morro Bay

January 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a crash on Highway 1 south of Morro Bay on New Year’s Eve as San Luis Obispo resident Jerome Perry, 62.

On Friday, at approximately 7:22 p.m., Perry was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Highway 1 when he attempted to turn left on San Luisito Creek Road. Gerardo Aldama, 38, of Santa Maria was driving northbound on Highway 1 in a Hyundai Sonata as Perry attempted the turn.

Aldama hit the brakes, but he did not manage to avoid the collision. The front of Aldama’s car collided with the right side of Perry’s pickup. Following the collision, the pickup burst into flames.

Perry died of his injuries. Aldama emerged from the crash uninjured.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the CHP at (805) 594-8700.

