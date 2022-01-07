Umbrella mistaken for gun, Paso Robles High School locked down

January 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A student mistaking an umbrella for a gun led to Paso Robles High School locking down briefly Friday morning.

One student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported that it was a gun, according to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. A shelter-in-place order was then issued, requiring students to remain in their classrooms.

School officials and law enforcement personnel investigated the purported gun on campus. Officials reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed the individual in question had an umbrella, not a gun.

Administrators then lifted the shelter-in-place order, and Paso Robles High School returned to its normal schedule and operations.

“There is no threat at the school,” the Paso Robles school district said in a statement. “We would like to thank our staff, students, local authorities and community members for their assistance and patience during this time.”

