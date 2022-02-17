Front Page  »  

Coastal Commission bans new dwelling units in Los Osos, Cambria

February 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Coastal Commission voted on Friday to ban new accessory dwelling units in Cambria and Los Osos, citing water supply concerns.

San Luis Obispo County officials had proposed relaxed regulations for secondary welling units in order to create more opportunities for people in need of housing. However, Coastal Commission staff pushed back against the county’s plan, arguing more accessory dwelling units would negatively impact the water supply and other resources in Los Osos and Cambria.

“In particular, the lack of a water supply in Cambria and Los Osos is well known to the commission and the county,” Coastal Commission staff stated in a report prior to Friday’s meeting.

Opponents of the commission’s ban argued the two coastal communities have a sufficient water supply to accommodate new secondary dwelling units.


Francesca Bolognini

“Opponents of the commission’s ban argued the two coastal communities have a sufficient water supply to accommodate new secondary units”. I’m sure that’s exactly what they did. But SERIOUSLY???


It is extraordinarily hard to imagine where they got that information, or the gall to actually make such statements in a public forum. This last summer many of us were on such short supply for water we were recycling shower water to flush toilets. This is a practice we have become far too familiar with. I love Cambria, but the CCSD issues far too many permits for the water currently available and they have a “wait list” that I don’t recall ever saying OK to either.


This is the kind of situation that ends up requiring a bunch of regulations that an industry ruled by common sense and something other than greed and lack of environmental concern would not need.


If we had gone with restoring the BEAVERS to our watershed, we might have created a more adequate supply than we now have, without environmental harm and with great environmental benefit. I wonder now, will that obvious solution ever catch on, given that those looking to profit from exploitation prefer to suggest wildly expensive desal/toilet-to-tap projects or (see above) ignore the problem as if it didn’t exist.


02/16/2022 6:18 pm
incompingov

Finally after years of crying “we don’t have enough water, conserve water” etc etc etc but still approving any and all developments do to a perceived “massive housing shortage” (check out all of the residential developers going hog wild in SLO), some rationality FINALLY seeps through! But I won’t be surprised when Costal Commission can’t take the pressure and caves to the demands of developers and those who will profit from those developments. Let’s simply watch and wait but don’t hold your breath.

In case you haven’t figured it out, politicians create problems and then demand you pay to (attempt) to correct the problems they’ve created. Think about it.


02/16/2022 5:49 pm
mazin

STOP new construction in water short districts, cities and basins. We need sound 3RD PARTY AUDITED concrete plans to increase water supplies though conservation or other means. Climate change is here. We need to prepare our infrastructure. The western North America continental record setting twenty-two year drought demonstrates climate change won’t/can’t be prevented. I warned you folks on Covid-19 starting on March 14, 2020 in the first article appearing on CCN. Climate change is another obvious pending event.


02/16/2022 5:48 pm
﻿