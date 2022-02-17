Coastal Commission bans new dwelling units in Los Osos, Cambria

February 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Coastal Commission voted on Friday to ban new accessory dwelling units in Cambria and Los Osos, citing water supply concerns.

San Luis Obispo County officials had proposed relaxed regulations for secondary welling units in order to create more opportunities for people in need of housing. However, Coastal Commission staff pushed back against the county’s plan, arguing more accessory dwelling units would negatively impact the water supply and other resources in Los Osos and Cambria.

“In particular, the lack of a water supply in Cambria and Los Osos is well known to the commission and the county,” Coastal Commission staff stated in a report prior to Friday’s meeting.

Opponents of the commission’s ban argued the two coastal communities have a sufficient water supply to accommodate new secondary dwelling units.

