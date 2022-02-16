Cambria woman headed to federal prison
February 16, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
After eight months on the run, a Cambria woman is headed to federal prison.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sentenced Chelsea McIntyre, 31, to 17.5 years in prison for drug possession. Following a joint investigation by the FBI and the Arroyo Grande Police Department, McIntyre was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2019 with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute approximately 88.3 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
After McIntyre pleaded guilty in Feb. 2020, she became a fugitive. In early 2021, McIntyre removed her court administered ankle monitor and failed to appear for her sentencing hearing.
On Aug. 24, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested her in Bakersfield.
