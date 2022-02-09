Righetti High School staffers caught having sex at school, on leave

February 9, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Parents of Righetti High School students are alleging two staffers were caught having sex in an office on campus.

Two male staffers were having sex in an office when a pair of Righetti cheerleaders peered through a window and caught them, parents allege. The cheerleaders allegedly video recorded the staffers having sex and posted footage on Instagram. The Instagram video was reportedly taken down after being on the social media platform for a short time.

Administrators responded by placing the two staffers on leave. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is conducting an investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, parents protested outside the Santa Maria Joint High School District board meeting, holding signs with statements like, “Public sex is not a private matter.”

District officials also released a statement on a matter.

“This internal investigation began immediately when the district received notice of these allegations and has included extensive interviews and consultation with legal counsel and law enforcement. The district has ensured that counseling resources are available to any student that needs support and these resources can be accessed by contacting site administration at any of the district sites. While we are unable to share additional information related to this confidential personnel investigation, be assured that our top priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students,” the district said in the statement.

