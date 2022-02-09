SLO County adds 10 deaths from COVID-19 over four days

February 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 over four days, even as new case rates continue to decline, according to the county’s health department. New case rates have dropped from a daily average of 474 on Friday to 389 on Tuesday.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus dropped slightly, with 35 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

During the past four days, 952 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 176 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 172, San Luis Obispo with 160, Arroyo Grande with 101, Nipomo with 79 and Grover Beach with 69.

In SLO County, 49,720 people have tested positive for the virus and 414 have died.

There have been 8,695,481 positive cases, and 81,874 deaths in California.

More than 78,556,193 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 932,443 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 401,173,142 cases with 5,782,786 dead.

