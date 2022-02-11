SLO County reports worst COVID-19 death count

February 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 18 deaths from COVID-19 during the past three days, the highest number of deaths since the pandemic started, according to the county’s health department.

Meanwhile, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is down with 29 currently hospitalized, seven in intensive care. New case rates have also dropped with a daily average rate of 292 reported Thursday.

During the past two days, 695 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Atascadero leads with 85 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 77, Arroyo Grande with 63, Grover Beach with 62 and San Luis Obispo with 49.

In SLO County, 50,415 people have tested positive for the virus and 424 have died.

There have been 8,767,944 positive cases, and 82,461 deaths in California.

More than 79,052,681 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 939,427 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 406,889,208 cases with 5,810,375 dead.

