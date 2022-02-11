Gunman shoots, kills victim at student housing in Goleta
February 11, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and killed a person at the Pacifica Suites hotel in Goleta Thursday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported shots fired at the Pacifica Suites located at 5490 Hollister Avenue. The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Pacifica Suites currently houses University of California, Santa Barbara students, according to the Daily Nexus. Last November, a murder-suicide occurred at the Best Western in Goleta, which also houses UCSB students.
Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of their next of kin.
