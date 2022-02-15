Front Page  »  

Supreme Court denies attempt to stop SLO County’s redistricting

February 15, 2022

Richard Patten map

By KAREN VELIE

The California Supreme Court denied an effort by a group of local opponents of redistricting  to overturn the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ vote to adopt the Patten map.

After a judge shot down an attempt to temporarily reverse the supervisors’ adoption of the Patten map, SLO County Citizens for Good Government and three SLO County residents went straight to the California Supreme Court to seek an injunction. The plaintiffs wanted the court to either revert back to the old boundary map, or select Map A, both of which were promoted by Democratic supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg during the redistricting process.

The plaintiffs filed the motion on Monday to stay the trial court ruling, which the high court justices then turned down on Tuesday, without asking for opposition from the county.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauy made her decision without prejudice, meaning her ruling was not based on the likelihood of the case to succeed or fail at trial. The chief justice found that based on the truncated and incomplete record, “neither the trial court nor this court could undertake a final adjudication of plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order under such circumstances.”

Last week, Superior Court Judge Rita Federman rejected the bulk of the plaintiffs’ arguments, which included that the adopted map diminishes Latino voters, that cities are not communities of interest and that the new map illegally took away the right of some to vote in the 2022 election.

Judge Federman found the plaintiffs’ argument that the county should have looked at evidence that the adopted map favored or discriminated against a political party, accurate, though procedural.

The June 7 election will follow the new district boundaries. The lawsuit will continue with a case management conference scheduled in March.


Eyes Everywhere

8 p.m. Tuesday night and Trib still hasn’t posted a story about this important news. Are they trying to hide it or are they waiting for Quinn Brady to spin it?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
02/15/2022 8:00 pm
commonsenseguy

The “SLO County Citizens for Corrupt Government” are now 0 for 2. Go for the “hat trick” if your intelligent enough to know what that means. I look forward to the defeat of the arrogant Bruce Gibson. Time for this intolerant, unethical, mean spirited, and deceitful guy to go.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
02/15/2022 6:55 pm
Ricky2

Sounds like the court is saying plaintiff attorneys screwed up by providing a “truncated” record inadequate for the court to act upon. Not the first time this sort of thing has happened. At $600 per hour, you’d think attorneys could do better.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/15/2022 5:12 pm
Robert1

This ought to send the lefties into a tizzy!


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/15/2022 3:24 pm
Mitch C

Bruce your time has come and gone. Time to retire, by now you should realize that you are out of step with SLO citizens and that it would be best for someone else to represent them.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/15/2022 3:17 pm
shelworth

Come on, this map makes perfect sense, Los Osos is just like Oceano, Cambria is just like Santa Margarita, Pozo and Arroyo Grande may as well be twins! And when I’m in SLO sometimes I think I’m in Morro Bay.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/15/2022 1:49 pm
Florian75

So glad you took a principled stand to vigorously oppose the previous map on similar grounds.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/15/2022 4:33 pm
kayaknut

And the city of San Luis Obispo is so different as to need to be divided into three different districts……


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/15/2022 5:37 pm
