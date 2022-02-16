SLO County COVID-19 rates plummeting, 5 new deaths

February 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a 31% decrease in new cases from a daily average of 292 on Thursday to 202 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has increased slightly, with 33 currently hospitalized, five in intensive care.

During the past five days, 531 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 86 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 78, Atascadero and Nipomo both with 55 and Arroyo Grande with 48.

In SLO County, 50,947 people have tested positive for the virus and 429 have died.

There have been 8,848,232 positive cases, and 83,354 deaths in California.

More than 79,639,934 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 949,269 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 417,142,677 cases with 5,861,074 dead.

