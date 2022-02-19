Two people shot, one killed in Santa Barbara County

February 19, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two shootings occurred overnight in separate areas of Santa Barbara County, resulting in one person dying and another being hospitalized.

Shortly before11 p.m. on Friday, a gunman shot a person in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. An ambulance transported the victim, suffering from undisclosed injuries, to the hospital.

Deputies are still searching for the gunman.

At about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported a shooting in the 1000 block of N. H Street in Lompoc. Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers and medics provided first aid to the man. Medics then transported him to a local trauma center, but he died of his injuries.

Lompoc police are investigating the shooting. It is unclear if they have identified a suspect.

