Woman killed in crash near Morro Bay
February 27, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A woman died following a crash on Highway 1 near Morro Bay Saturday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a 71-year-old Turlock man, who had been driving northbound on Highway 1 in a Honda CRV, attempted a left turn at San Luisito Creek Road. The driver turned into the path of a Kia Optima headed southbound on Highway 1.
The Honda and the Kia collided. After the initial collision, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Morro Bay woman crashed into the Kia, further injuring a 50-year-old Visalia man.
Each of the drivers involved in the collision suffered major injuries and were transported to the hospital. A female passenger in the Honda was also transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Following the crash, authorities closed the southbound lanes of Highway 1 in the area for nearly two hours.
