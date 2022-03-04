Cal Fire identifies Nipomo man killed in fire
March 3, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Cal Fire has identified the person killed in a mobile home fire in Nipomo last week as Melvin Nobriga, 70.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, a caller reported a fire burning at a dwelling in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The blaze destroyed the mobile home and an outbuilding on the property.
After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found Nobriga’s body. Nobriga had been renting the mobile home, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as does Nobriga’s manner of death.
