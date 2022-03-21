Man dies in the Ocean near Big Sur
March 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A man fishing off rocks at Sand Dollar Beach near Big Sur died after falling into the ocean on Sunday afternoon. [KSBW]
Shortly after noon, a 911 caller reported a man had fallen into the ocean. Employees from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, Big Sur Fire Department, U.S Coast Guard and California State Parks participated in the rescue, but were unable to save the man because of the remote location and rough conditions.
At about 2 p.m., Coast Guard personnel recovered the man’s body from the ocean. Further information about the death is not available at this time.
