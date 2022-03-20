SLO County gas over $6 a gallon, here are the best prices

March 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County has surged to over $6 a gallon, though the percentage of increase continues to slow.

During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County increased by nine cents to a record $6.01, according to figures from AAA. The prior week, the price of gas increased by 42 cents.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices on Sunday.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.55 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.59 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.67 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.69

