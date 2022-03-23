Oceano teen dies following crash in Arroyo Grande
March 22, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
An Oceano teen died Thursday from injuries she suffered during a single-car crash in Arroyo Grande two days earlier, according to the CHP.
On March 15, 18-year-old Hector Resendiztabares of Oceano was driving westbound on Noyes Road near Sunray Place when he drove his 2003 Nissan off the right side of the road and up a dirt embankment. The Nissan crashed into two metal and wood road signs and a tree.
First responders found his 16-year-old passenger unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to Sierra Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo where she died from her injuries
Resendiztabares was uninjured in the crash.
Officer do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
