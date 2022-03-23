Fraudsters pretending to be Morro Bay lottery winner

March 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Scammers are attempting to seize upon the charitable efforts made by the Morro Bay man who won the largest California Lottery jackpot in state history, while stealing money from those seeking to receive financial help. [KSBY]

Last fall, Scott Godfrey purchased a lottery ticket at Albertsons in Morro Bay and won nearly $700 million. Godfrey opted for the lump sum payout of $496 million, minus federal taxes. Upon winning the lottery, Godfrey announced his intentions to set up a charitable foundation and give away much of his winnings.

Recently, scammers have been using Godfrey’s name, as well as an interview he gave to KSBY, in phony giveaway schemes, with a plan of having victims disclose personal financial information.

After replying to a Facebook post asking users if they need financial assistance, Tami Paris said she received an email stating, “You have a donation of $3,500,000 from Scott Godfrey who had won the $699.8 million Powerball lottery.”

The scammer emailing Paris was posing as someone working for Godfrey. Many other people also say they have received the email.

Godfrey says he has given away money to help organizations that serve the homeless and feed the hungry. But, Godfrey says he never gives away money to individuals.

Loading...