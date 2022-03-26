San Luis Obispo police searching for elderly thieves

March 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two thieves who snatched merchandise from a store on the 700 block of Hiquera Street this week.

The elderly man and woman took $2,100 in items from the clothing store, with a camera catching their thefts. The woman has a mask over her mouth, while the man’s face is fully viewable.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.

