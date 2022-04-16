Driver killed in crash north of San Luis Obispo

April 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed Friday in a single-car crash on Highway 101 near the base of the Cuesta Grade outside of San Luis Obispo.

At approximately 3:28 p.m., the driver was headed northbound on Highway 101 by Stage Coach Road when their car drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree. according to Cal Fire. The crash ignited a small vegetation fire near the highway.

Following the crash, authorities closed the right lane of northbound Highway 101 in the area. Traffic backed up in San Luis Obispo, both on the highway and on surface streets.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

