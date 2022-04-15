Man pulls gun on Pismo Beach police officer, arrested

April 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A man who allegedly pulled a gun on a Pismo Beach police officer on Friday is facing a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

On Friday afternoon, the officer pulled over a person driving on Pomeroy Avenue who pointed a gun through the window at the officer’s face. The officer and the suspect then got into a scuffle, which morphed into a fist fight, a source said.

The suspect is now facing a charge of attempted murder of a police office. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

