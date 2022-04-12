Man threatens to shoot another driver in Pismo Beach

April 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police arrested an intoxicated man on Sunday after he threatened to shoot another driver in the face, police said.

After a caller reported a traffic collision near Spyglass Park, officers learned one of the drivers had threatened to shoot another driver. Officers arrived to find a suspect who appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative.

While the suspect was looking for his driver’s license, officers saw an AR-15 rifle within his reach. The weapon was loaded with two 30 round magazines and one round in the chamber.

The suspect, who was later identified as a felon, was safely taken into custody on charges of DUI, threats, hit and run, driving with a loaded firearm, along with other charges.

