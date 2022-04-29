SLO businessman Jim Copeland dead at 80

By KAREN VELIE

Jim Copeland, best known for constructing several large commercial projects in downtown San Luis Obispo, has died. He was 80 years old.

SLO Mayor Erica Stewart ordered all flags flown on city property to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday, in honor of Jim Copeland.

Jim Copeland and his younger brother Tom Copeland “made an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo, revitalizing downtown SLO by preserving historic buildings and creating new developments, including Hotel San Luis Obispo, Downtown Center, and Court Street,” according to a city press release.

Jim Copeland and his wife Sandy Copeland were long supporters of community health care, the arts, academia, and athletics and were founding sponsors of French Hospital’s Copeland, Forbes & Rossi Cardiac Care Center, Hearst Cancer Resource Center, and Copeland Health and Education Pavilion, according to the city.

