Front Page  »  

SLO businessman Jim Copeland dead at 80

April 28, 2022

Jim Copeland

By KAREN VELIE

Jim Copeland, best known for constructing several large commercial projects in downtown San Luis Obispo, has died. He was 80 years old.

SLO Mayor Erica Stewart ordered all flags flown on city property to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday, in honor of Jim Copeland.

Jim Copeland and his younger brother Tom Copeland “made an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo, revitalizing downtown SLO by preserving historic buildings and creating new developments, including Hotel San Luis Obispo, Downtown Center, and Court Street,” according to a city press release.

Jim Copeland and his wife Sandy Copeland were long supporters of community health care, the arts, academia, and athletics and were founding sponsors of French Hospital’s Copeland, Forbes & Rossi Cardiac Care Center, Hearst Cancer Resource Center, and Copeland Health and Education Pavilion, according to the city.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
blr

Certainly the Copelands made major contributions to SLO. However, flying flags at half-mast on city properties seems inappropriate given the Copeland’s shady history concerning the Dalido property: https://calcoastnews.com/2010/10/copelands-fined-by-fppc/ And, as much as many hated Ernie Dalido’s proposals for his property, were they worse than what we see rising on this property now?


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/28/2022 9:09 pm
derasmus

I remember shopping for athletic shoes at their original shoe store, well before they opened their first sporting goods store, jus a few doors up from Bello’s.


Passing of a real local legend in SLO business.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
04/28/2022 8:44 pm
﻿