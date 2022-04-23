SLO County relaxes rules for those exposed to COVID-19

April 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The County of San Luis Obispo has relaxed rules for people exposed to COVID-19.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, but don’t have symptoms, you are no longer required to quarantine at home. However, you should get tested five days after the exposure and wear a well-fitted mask around others.

Anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms is required to immediately isolate.

Quarantine is still required in high-risk residential settings such as shelters, corrections, health care and long-term care.

SLO County is no longer carrying out individual contact tracing. Instead, those who test positive will receive a text message or email notification with detailed instructions to isolate and direction to inform their close contacts.

“If you are exposed and do not quarantine, please remember you must be extremely diligent in masking until after day ten,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “That means avoiding situations where you might take off your mask, like eating at a restaurant.”

Loading...