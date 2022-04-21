SLO County reports conflicting COVID-19 case rates

April 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases this week from a daily average of 14 on April 13 to nine on April 20. However, the county’s average rate count conflicts with other county and state reports.

During the past seven days, the county reported 70 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. During the same seven days, the county reported 48 new cases in the city of San Luis Obispo and 30 new cases in Paso Robles, for a total of 78 new cases in just two cities.

In addition, the state reports an average of about 18 new cases a day in SLO County over the past week, almost double the case counts provided by local health officials.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains unchanged, with three currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

In SLO County, 53,604 people have tested positive for the virus and 496 have died.

There have been 9,171,536 positive cases, and 89,964 deaths in California.

More than 82,488,517 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,017,093 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 507,044,304 cases with 6,232,269 dead.

