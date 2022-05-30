Facts matter, choose wisely before casting your vote

May 30, 2022

OPINION by LINDA BECKER

Supervisorial candidate Geoff Auslen’s recent email to constituents states his opponent is falsely claiming first responder endorsement.

Let’s talk about the real facts and expose the truth. Spreading misleading information reveals so much about one’s character and integrity, don’t you agree?

A campaign postcard from candidate Bruce Jones featured a photo shaking hands with an officer at a public event. There are no words claiming endorsement. Rather, the photo represents Jones’ support of police, fire and law enforcement.

Listening to a recent KPRL caller continue to spread Auslen’s misinformation brings to mind another situation demonstrating factual distortion, and disrespect of constituents by the Auslen campaign.

I feel I have personally been a victim of the deceptive misinformation and dishonesty of the Auslen campaign. It is time to speak out and let people know the truth. Words matter. Facts matter and follow through is important.

I made multiple written requests to remove or correct a deceptive post on the Auslen for Supervisor Facebook page where a photo of me was posted along with words implying that I, representing the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County, and the organization where I was speaking were endorsing Auslen. This is absolutely false!

My multiple requests to Auslen’s campaign manager and his campaign website were completely ignored. So, I went a step further and posted the history of my request on the campaign’s Facebook page expressing my concern that the wording falsely implied endorsement.

Rather than honoring my request, the Auslen Campaign simply deleted my request posted on their Facebook page, and left the original wording along with the photo that falsely implied endorsement by me, a member of Republican Party of SLO County, and the other organization.

Nineteen days after my initial request for correction, I was at the monthly meeting of the aforementioned organization where Candidate Geoff Auslen and his campaign manager were present. I made a public request, via microphone, to remove the photo or revise the words that inaccurately implied my endorsement. Candidate Geoff Auslen and his campaign manager refused to speak with me after the meeting adjourned.

Let that sink in for a moment: Multiple requests for correction were ignored. It took making a public request in a meeting where Auslen and his campaign manager were both present to get action, after which they refused to speak with me.

By the way, later on the same evening of my public request, the photo and misleading wording were both removed from the Auslen for Supervisor Facebook page.

I have never received a written or verbal apology from Auslen or his campaign manager.

So I ask you to seriously ponder this question, “If this is the way constituents are treated during attempts to court us and gather votes how will we be treated should the candidate become supervisor?”

We need to elect a supervisor that will actually listen, respond in a timely manner and act on our behalf!

Please choose wisely when casting your vote in the upcoming June 7 Primary Election.

Linda Becker is a retired nurse who lives in Paso Robles. She is the District 1 chair for the Republican Party.

Send a response or your own opinion to velieslo@gmail.com.

