Marijuana consumption lounges coming to Grover Beach
May 25, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach City Council voted on May 23 to adopt an ordinance to allow and regulate marijuana consumption at indoor lounges and some special events.
“Grover Beach has four cannabis retailers that have demonstrated their commitment to following the city’s regulations as they generate economic activity,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We are confident that our cannabis retailers will maintain these standards if they pursue onsite consumption for their customers in a safe and responsible way.”
The city is anticipating the cannabis lounges will increase Grover Beach’s tax revenues which will help fund capital projects and citywide services. The city is restricting pot lounge permits to city cannabis retail businesses.
“The City Council took great care in making this decision as the city continues to lead the way in creating a safe, thriving local commercial cannabis industry,” Said City Manager Matthew Bronson. “Enabling our businesses to provide safe consumption spaces for both local residents and visitors expands economic opportunities in Grover Beach and strengthens our revenue sources to better serve our community.”
